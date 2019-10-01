Analysts Set Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Price Target at $23.63

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $67,384. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after buying an additional 129,762 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,080,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,856. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

