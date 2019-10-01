Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $155.67

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $3,160,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,260 shares in the company, valued at $69,095,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $281,640.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,298,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,931 shares of company stock worth $29,064,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after acquiring an additional 564,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 478,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after acquiring an additional 200,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 188,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 441,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.