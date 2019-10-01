Analysts Set National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) PT at $77.00

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 168,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,960. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

