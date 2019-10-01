Analysts Set Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) PT at $30.50

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMGI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 228.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Wright Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 1,263 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $26,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.