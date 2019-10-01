Analyzing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & Adecoagro (NASDAQ:AGRO)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro 2.53% 1.32% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and Adecoagro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.97 -$5.42 million ($0.11) -82.27 Adecoagro $793.24 million 0.86 -$24.62 million $0.78 7.47

Village Farms International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adecoagro. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecoagro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Village Farms International and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adecoagro 0 2 1 0 2.33

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.44%. Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.66%. Given Village Farms International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Village Farms International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It is involved in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,967 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 12.3 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

