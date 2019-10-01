Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.42. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 238,268 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

