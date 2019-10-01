ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 532,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 75.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 446,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386,963. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. UBS Group downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

