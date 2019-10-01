Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Up 5.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $38.20, approximately 170,364 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 94,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Specifically, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 401,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $18,078,331.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,307,460 shares of company stock worth $57,486,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,277,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

