Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.27, 4,137,154 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,771,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. TheStreet downgraded Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Get Apache alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.