Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. 1,697,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,277. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.