Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 22.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 422,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

