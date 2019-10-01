ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 13,336 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

About ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group WorldWide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group WorldWide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.