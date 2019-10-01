Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $158.36

Arcontech Group PLC (LON:ARC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.36 and traded as low as $195.50. Arcontech Group shares last traded at $194.50, with a volume of 4,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Arcontech Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million and a P/E ratio of 23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.36.

Arcontech Group Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

