Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Position Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

