Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Tops $0.0100

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $57,727.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00191182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.01014369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

