Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ASTC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846. Astrotech has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

