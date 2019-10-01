Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,860. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,703 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth about $66,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,970,000 after purchasing an additional 613,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth about $19,377,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. 936,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Athene has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Athene will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

