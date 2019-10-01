Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz Sells 6,500 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Spencer Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $169,195.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $297,700.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 635,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $642.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.23. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.