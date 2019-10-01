AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 153.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,811,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,242,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

