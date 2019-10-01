Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.37

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 8727315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -18.76.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

