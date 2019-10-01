Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Down 2.9%

Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.44), 360,847 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.75 ($0.45).

BCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

