Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.39), approximately 401,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.38).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.37. The stock has a market cap of $511.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Michael Neil Donaldson purchased 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,493.82 ($1,951.94).

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

