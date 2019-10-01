Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 725,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 1,965,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,292,056. The company has a market cap of $267.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

