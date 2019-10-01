Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €8.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.00 ($10.46).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.