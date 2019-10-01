Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €53.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.87 ($55.66).

ETR G24 opened at €52.30 ($60.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 12-month high of €54.00 ($62.79). The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €51.69 and its 200-day moving average is €47.96.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

