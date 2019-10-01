Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barclays by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,436,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barclays by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 538,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Barclays by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,769,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after acquiring an additional 497,964 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,437,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 142,128 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Barclays by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 589,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 153,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,828. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

