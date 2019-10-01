Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.45 ($93.55).

BAYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

BAYN traded down €2.21 ($2.57) during trading on Thursday, hitting €62.48 ($72.65). 3,599,436 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.31 and its 200 day moving average is €60.88. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

