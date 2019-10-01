BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.90

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.90 and traded as high as $64.47. BCE shares last traded at $64.36, with a volume of 768,678 shares changing hands.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.7117429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.793 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.23%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

