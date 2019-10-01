Benz One Day Trading Volume Tops $541.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. Benz has a total market capitalization of $484.00 and approximately $541.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. During the last week, Benz has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00190637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01013958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

