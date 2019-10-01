Bethereum (BETHER) One Day Volume Tops $45,645.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Bethereum has a total market cap of $279,487.00 and approximately $45,645.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bethereum has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bethereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01019611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,920,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum. The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bethereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

