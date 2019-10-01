BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.48

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.48 and traded as low as $36.46. BHP Group shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 4,718,201 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.08%.

In other BHP Group news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 3,500 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$35.63 ($25.27) per share, with a total value of A$124,705.00 ($88,443.26). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie 56,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

