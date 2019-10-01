BidaskClub Downgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $161.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $173.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,295,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,525,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after buying an additional 187,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,730,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

