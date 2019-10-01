BidaskClub Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Incyte by 180.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 18.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 115,574.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

