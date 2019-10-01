BidaskClub Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $34,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,341,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 60.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

