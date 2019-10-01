BidaskClub Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTRE. Raymond James lowered Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

