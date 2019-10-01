BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) Trading Up 1.1%

BioHiTech Global Inc (OTCMKTS:BHTG)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 3,179 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHTG shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global Inc (OTCMKTS:BHTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.