BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $81.80, approximately 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73.

About BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

