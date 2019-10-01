BitBar (BTB) Market Cap Reaches $85,661.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00024027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $85,661.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,713.50 or 2.12394865 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000951 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,837 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

