BitCapitalVendor One Day Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $38.76 million and $1.82 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037762 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.11 or 0.05411829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000998 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 883,999,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

