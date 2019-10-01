Bitcoin Planet Reaches Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00849914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00209101 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001908 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003529 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

