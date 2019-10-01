bitUSD (BITUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011903 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $485.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00190700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.01015254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00091156 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,315,250 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

