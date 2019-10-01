Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 798,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

