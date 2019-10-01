Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON BMY opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.47. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.