BOAT Trading 58.4% Lower This Week (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, BOAT has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. BOAT has a market capitalization of $6,103.00 and $62.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00844993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00209589 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005755 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00071322 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001868 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About BOAT

BOAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,977,003 coins. BOAT’s official website is boatcoin.net. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat.

Buying and Selling BOAT

BOAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

