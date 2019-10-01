Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.62. 47,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.16. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.04.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

