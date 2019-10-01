Bread Hits One Day Volume of $108,507.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, Cobinhood, OKEx and IDEX. During the last week, Bread has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $19.43 million and $108,507.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00190548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.01014804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00090772 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy, OKEx, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

