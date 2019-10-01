Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 192,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

