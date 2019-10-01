Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 353,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,121. The company has a market capitalization of $159.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.48. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

