Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.77. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.78. 84,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

