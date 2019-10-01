Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.77. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.78. 84,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.