Brokerages Set Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) PT at $36.50

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. TheStreet cut Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,357.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $373,830. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $14,758,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 6,912.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 2,382.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $9,726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,973,000 after purchasing an additional 181,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. 4,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. Astronics has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Astronics will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

